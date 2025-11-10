NEPA Artist Diane Grant Czajkowski; November 10 2025

NEPA Artist Diane Grant Czajkowski, speaking about her work and the exhibitions where her pieces will be shown in November 2025. Cider Painters International Exhibition at

the Main Street Gallery, Pierce Street in Kingston, through December 20th. "Focused,"

a photography exhibit at Luzerne County Community College, Nov 14 through Dec 17;

November 15th at the Wyoming Valley Mall Craft Show; The Wyoming Valley Art League Fall Juried Show from November 21 through January 8, 2026, at the Circle Centre for the

Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre; and the Miniature Painters Sculptors Gravers Society of

Washington, DC, the Mansion at Strathmore in Bethesda, Maryland, from November 22 to

January 10, 2026. For more information: www.dianegrantart.com/