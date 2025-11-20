100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Ballet Theatre of Scranton; Joanne Arduino; November 20 2025

Published November 20, 2025 at 7:45 PM EST
Joanne Arduino, Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre of
Scranton, speaking about the 50th anniversary of
the ensemble's presentations of The Nutcracker Ballet
by Tchaikovsky. There will be 6 performances:
November 28, 29 and 30, 2025, at Noon and
5:30 each day--at the Theater at North,
1539 N. Main Avenue in Scranton.
As always, admission is free, but it will be necessary
to visit the box office two hours before the performance
to secure tickets. www.balletscranton.org/

