Ballet Theatre of Scranton; Joanne Arduino; November 20 2025

Joanne Arduino, Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre of

Scranton, speaking about the 50th anniversary of

the ensemble's presentations of The Nutcracker Ballet

by Tchaikovsky. There will be 6 performances:

November 28, 29 and 30, 2025, at Noon and

5:30 each day--at the Theater at North,

1539 N. Main Avenue in Scranton.

As always, admission is free, but it will be necessary

to visit the box office two hours before the performance

to secure tickets. www.balletscranton.org/

