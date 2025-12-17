100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Shakespeare Festival; Joe McGurl; Kelly Jean Graham; December 17 2025

Published December 17, 2025 at 7:50 PM EST
Joe McGurl, director/writer, and Kelly Jean Graham, actor/choreographer, speaking
about the 4th annual Panto presented by the Scranton Shakespeare Festival.
"Sleeping Beauty" will be offered Friday, December 19, 2025, at 6:00 pm;
Saturday, December 20th at 6:00 pm; and Sunday, December 21st at 2:00 pm,
at the Shakes Space at the Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton.
The production is family-friendly. www.scrantonshakes.com/

