Scranton Shakespeare Festival; Joe McGurl; Kelly Jean Graham; December 17 2025

Joe McGurl, director/writer, and Kelly Jean Graham, actor/choreographer, speaking

about the 4th annual Panto presented by the Scranton Shakespeare Festival.

"Sleeping Beauty" will be offered Friday, December 19, 2025, at 6:00 pm;

Saturday, December 20th at 6:00 pm; and Sunday, December 21st at 2:00 pm,

at the Shakes Space at the Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton.

The production is family-friendly. www.scrantonshakes.com/