Scranton Shakespeare Festival; Joe McGurl; Kelly Jean Graham; December 17 2025
Joe McGurl, director/writer, and Kelly Jean Graham, actor/choreographer, speaking
about the 4th annual Panto presented by the Scranton Shakespeare Festival.
"Sleeping Beauty" will be offered Friday, December 19, 2025, at 6:00 pm;
Saturday, December 20th at 6:00 pm; and Sunday, December 21st at 2:00 pm,
at the Shakes Space at the Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton.
The production is family-friendly. www.scrantonshakes.com/