Nonprofit Directory
Browse Community Connection by Nonprofit Focus
Explore Community Connection episodes by the type of nonprofit featured. Use the filters below to jump to organizations that match your interests.
Helping Hands Society
Guest: Mary Beth Koch, Executive Director, Helping Hands Society. Supporting children with disabilities and their families in the Hazleton area.
Souper Sundays, Inc.
Guest: Justin Matus, Founder and President of Souper Sundays, Inc., using community meals to fight hunger and build connection.