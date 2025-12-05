100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonprofit Directory

Browse Community Connection by Nonprofit Focus

Explore Community Connection episodes by the type of nonprofit featured. Use the filters below to jump to organizations that match your interests.

  • Helping Hands Society

    Category: Children & Youth, Education

    Guest: Mary Beth Koch, Executive Director, Helping Hands Society. Supporting children with disabilities and their families in the Hazleton area.

    Listen to episode →

  • Souper Sundays, Inc.

    Category: Food & Basic Needs, Community & Neighborhoods

    Guest: Justin Matus, Founder and President of Souper Sundays, Inc., using community meals to fight hunger and build connection.

    Listen to episode →