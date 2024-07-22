100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pennsylvania Postcards

Vaseline

By Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT

How many of you right now have a jar of Vaseline somewhere in your house? Turns out it took a young chemist to visit Pennsylvania for petroleum jelly to have been invented. It was 1859 when Robert Chesebrough traveled to Titusville. That's an in eastern Crawford County, often referred to as the birthplace of the oil industry. Workers had noticed an interesting byproduct of their drilling, a substance they called rod wax, not so good for their drilling machinery.

But the workers reported that the stuff seemed to help heal their minor burns and wound. Chesebrough was intrigued. He began testing and refining the rod wax, working to purify it. Eventually, he made it into lighter colored gel that similar to the petroleum jelly were used to. By 1865, he'd patented his creation as the Vaseline healing jelly still sold today.

Pennsylvania Postcards
Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Juile Sidoni currently serves as WVIA's News Director. Julie began her award-winning journalism career in public radio, at the NPR affiliate WDUQ-FM in Pittsburgh.
See stories by Julie Sidoni | WVIA News