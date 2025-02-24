100 WVIA Way
Pennsylvania Postcards

Chuck Daly

Published February 24, 2025 at 1:39 PM EST

Basketball is a big topic in my household, and it might be in yours now that March Madness is approaching. Pennsylvania can boast a number of great basketball players, but for now, we're focusing on a coach. Chuck Daly was a Hall of Fame NBA coach, named one of the 10 greatest in history. He hails from Kane in McKean County, population roughly 3,600. According to the Basketball Hall of Fame, Daly eventually became coach of the Detroit Pistons, which had never recorded consecutive winning seasons. He led them to nine straight winning seasons, including back-toback NBA championships. But many remember Daly as coach of the legendary U.S. Olympic dream team in 1992. Chuck Daly died at the age of 78 back in 2009, but will long be remembered as a celebrated championship coach, not to mention proud member of the Kane Wolves Alumni Association. I'm Julie Sidoni, this is a Pennsylvania Postcard from WVIA News.

