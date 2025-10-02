100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

Loyalsock at Bloomsburg, plus North Pocono at Abington Heights & PSU football

Published October 2, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT
Abington Heights High School football field
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Abington Heights High School football field

This is Sports Voices. Each week, we'll sit down with FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide to discuss the latest local sports news.

Today, Ide tackles his Friday Night Rivals high school football game, Loyalsock at Bloomsburg and why he ranks Schuylkill Haven number one. He also previews the big match up between North Pocono and Abington Heights.

"We can expect good games. We can expect the bands to be ready, the cheerleaders to be ready. And it's great each week, and it flies by every season. I can't believe we're in week five already," he said.

Tune into WVIA-FM over the air or streamed on our site at 7:51 and 9:51 a.m. every Friday morning to listen. Miss the show on air? It's also available on our YouTube channel.

