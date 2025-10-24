100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: North Pocono vs. Scranton Prep, Troy Area makes top 10, and a cross-border World Series

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
FOX56 sports director Bob Ide previews North Pocono vs. Scranton Prep, the upcoming cross-border World Series and more.
FOX56 sports director Bob Ide previews North Pocono vs. Scranton Prep, the upcoming cross-border World Series and more.

In this week's Sports Voices Podcast, Bob Ide looks ahead to North Pocono vs. Scranton Prep in the Friday Night Rivals game and talks about Troy Area entering his high school football top 10 and other big matchups as the regular season winds down. Ide and WVIA's Roger DuPuis also consider the state of Penn State football in this new post-James Franklin landscape and preview the Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series, which starts Friday night in Toronto.

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system. You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
