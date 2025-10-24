SPORTS VOICES: North Pocono vs. Scranton Prep, Troy Area makes top 10, and a cross-border World Series

In this week's Sports Voices Podcast, Bob Ide looks ahead to North Pocono vs. Scranton Prep in the Friday Night Rivals game and talks about Troy Area entering his high school football top 10 and other big matchups as the regular season winds down. Ide and WVIA's Roger DuPuis also consider the state of Penn State football in this new post-James Franklin landscape and preview the Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series, which starts Friday night in Toronto.