UP TO DATE

McDade Park pool still closed, Lackawanna county sues construction company

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 29, 2025 at 1:53 PM EDT
McDade Park swimming pool in Lackawanna County won't reopen this summer

The leaky swimming pool at McDade Park in Lackawanna County will remain closed the rest of this summer as the county pursues a permanent fix and sues the contractor that rebuilt it.

Region's indigenous roots get colorful, visual boost in Scranton mural

The large mural on the side of the Brixx Building in Scranton depicts two indigenous dancers wearing regalia. The artwork was created by Lenape artist Ben Miller and his friend and mentor, Belin. For Miller, it was a chance to explore who his people were artistically.

Way's Garden preserves history on Williamsport's 'Millionaire's Row'

A community garden sits surrounded by large Victorian homes in Williamsport. Beyond the greenery, there is more than a century of history to explore.

ScrantonLackawanna CountyMcDade ParkLenapeWilliamsportPlant PeopleWay's Garden
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
