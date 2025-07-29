McDade Park pool still closed, Lackawanna county sues construction company

McDade Park swimming pool in Lackawanna County won't reopen this summer

The leaky swimming pool at McDade Park in Lackawanna County will remain closed the rest of this summer as the county pursues a permanent fix and sues the contractor that rebuilt it.

Region's indigenous roots get colorful, visual boost in Scranton mural

The large mural on the side of the Brixx Building in Scranton depicts two indigenous dancers wearing regalia. The artwork was created by Lenape artist Ben Miller and his friend and mentor, Belin. For Miller, it was a chance to explore who his people were artistically.

Way's Garden preserves history on Williamsport's 'Millionaire's Row'

A community garden sits surrounded by large Victorian homes in Williamsport. Beyond the greenery, there is more than a century of history to explore.

