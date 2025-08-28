Scranton native, Navy sailor killed after D-Day invasion will be laid to rest

After 81 years, Scranton native killed after D-Day invasion identified, will be laid to rest

A sailor from Scranton died shortly after the D-Day invasion more than 80 years ago. His remains had not been identified until this year.

More than 80 years after his death, family will gather in Scranton on Sept. 3 as Jerome Mullaney receives full military honors as he is buried in his hometown.

Bresnahan touts food aid bill at Luzerne County orchard

U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan stopped by Brace’s Orchard on Wednesday.

He was there to promote new legislation to support food banks, farmers and lay the groundwork for the next nationwide Farm Bill. He says it’s in response to USDA’s decision to eliminate a $13 million food aid program.

New Steamtown National Historic Site superintendent in 'third act' of his career

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Jeremy Komasz only experienced the country’s National Parks as a visitor before Jan. 19 – that’s when he stepped into the role of superintendent of the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton.

As the park’s conductor, the New Jersey native moves out of the business world and back into service of the American people.