Historic Scranton Electric Building to be new Fidelity Bank headquarters

An historic building with an iconic sign in downtown Scranton is under renovations to become Fidelity Bank’s new corporate center.

The Scranton Electric Building was built in 1896. It’s getting modern updates while keeping the historical features of the building.

Pa. state budget cuts Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Pennsylvania lawmakers abandoned an effort to limit climate pollution as part of a state budget deal.

The program, called RGGI, was labelled an obstacle, but it remains to be seen if the repeal will open the door to alternatives.

Fetterman hospitalized after heart episode, fall outside Braddock home

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is being treated in a Pittsburgh hospital after taking a fall Thursday outside his home in Braddock.

According to a statement from a spokesperson posted X, Fetterman fell while taking a walk and experiencing an episode of ventricular fibrillation, a type of abnormal heart rhythm. The episode resulted in Fetterman “feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face, with minor injuries.”

Fetterman previously suffered a stroke and was hospitalized during his campaign for Senate in 2022.