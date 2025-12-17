VP Vance touts economic outlook in Lehigh Valley visit

JD Vance touts economic outlook in VP's first visit to Lehigh Valley

Vice President JD Vance was in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

He was touting the strength of the nation’s economy, despite data showing Americans remain concerned about inflation and job security.

Dallas Twp. Police Department distributes blue envelopes to drivers with autism

Drivers with autism can get blue envelopes that alert police officers to their diagnosis through the Blue Envelope program.

The Dallas Twp. Police Department partnered with Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health, or LVHN, and Misericordia University’s Cougars for Autism Awareness Club to distribute the envelopes to the community.