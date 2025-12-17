100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

VP Vance touts economic outlook in Lehigh Valley visit

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

JD Vance touts economic outlook in VP's first visit to Lehigh Valley

Vice President JD Vance was in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

He was touting the strength of the nation's economy, despite data showing Americans remain concerned about inflation and job security.

Dallas Twp. Police Department distributes blue envelopes to drivers with autism

Drivers with autism can get blue envelopes that alert police officers to their diagnosis through the Blue Envelope program.

The Dallas Twp. Police Department partnered with Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health, or LVHN, and Misericordia University's Cougars for Autism Awareness Club to distribute the envelopes to the community.

UP TO DATE
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
