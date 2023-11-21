100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Immune Health

Published November 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST

With the upcoming cold and flu season, our immune systems need to be at their best. While we can’t guarantee a perfect immune system, check out some foods that may lend a hand in keeping our defenses up.

  • Almonds are packed with vitamin E, healthy fats and antioxidants and may help with inflammation . Try them in a DIY trail mix. 
  • Oats are versatile and can help our cells recognize invading germs. Try oatmeal with a scoop of peanut butter. 
  • Bell peppers are packed with vitamin C, know for supporting immune health. Eat them raw or cooked in their rainbow of colors. 
  • Beans, which come in many varieties, are loaded with zinc which help to produce and activate our immune cells. Try swapping meat in your favorite recipes for beans. 
  • Dark chocolate is a combination of bitter and sweet, but contains flavonoids, antioxidants which can help strengthen our immune system. Reach for a piece next time you need a sweet treat.
