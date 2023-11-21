Immune Health
With the upcoming cold and flu season, our immune systems need to be at their best. While we can’t guarantee a perfect immune system, check out some foods that may lend a hand in keeping our defenses up.
- Almonds are packed with vitamin E, healthy fats and antioxidants and may help with inflammation . Try them in a DIY trail mix.
- Oats are versatile and can help our cells recognize invading germs. Try oatmeal with a scoop of peanut butter.
- Bell peppers are packed with vitamin C, know for supporting immune health. Eat them raw or cooked in their rainbow of colors.
- Beans, which come in many varieties, are loaded with zinc which help to produce and activate our immune cells. Try swapping meat in your favorite recipes for beans.
- Dark chocolate is a combination of bitter and sweet, but contains flavonoids, antioxidants which can help strengthen our immune system. Reach for a piece next time you need a sweet treat.