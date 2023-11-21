With the upcoming cold and flu season, our immune systems need to be at their best. While we can’t guarantee a perfect immune system, check out some foods that may lend a hand in keeping our defenses up.

Almonds are packed with vitamin E, healthy fats and antioxidants and may help with inflammation . Try them in a DIY trail mix.

Oats are versatile and can help our cells recognize invading germs. Try oatmeal with a scoop of peanut butter.

Bell peppers are packed with vitamin C, know for supporting immune health. Eat them raw or cooked in their rainbow of colors.

Beans, which come in many varieties, are loaded with zinc which help to produce and activate our immune cells. Try swapping meat in your favorite recipes for beans.