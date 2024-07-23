Seafood Nutrition
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
Did you know that almost 90% of Americans do not meet the recommended intake for seafood?
- A serving size of seafood is about 4 oz or the size of a deck of cards and recommended to the consumed at least twice per week.
- Seafood provides essential nutrients such as protein and vitamin B12, niacin, and vitamin D and the mineral selenium. These nutrients play important roles in energy metabolism, bone health, and immune function.
- Fatty fish such as salmon, trout and mackerel are excellent sources of omega 3’s, which play a role in brain health, reducing inflammation and supporting cardiovascular health.
