Seafood Nutrition

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Did you know that almost 90% of Americans do not meet the recommended intake for seafood?

A serving size of seafood is about 4 oz or the size of a deck of cards and recommended to the consumed at least twice per week.

Seafood provides essential nutrients such as protein and vitamin B12, niacin, and vitamin D and the mineral selenium. These nutrients play important roles in energy metabolism, bone health, and immune function.

Fatty fish such as salmon, trout and mackerel are excellent sources of omega 3’s, which play a role in brain health, reducing inflammation and supporting cardiovascular health.

