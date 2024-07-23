100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Seafood Nutrition

Published July 23, 2024 at 2:27 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Did you know that almost 90% of Americans do not meet the recommended intake for seafood? 

  • A serving size of seafood is about 4 oz or the size of a deck of cards and recommended to the consumed at least twice per week. 
  • Seafood provides essential nutrients such as protein and vitamin B12, niacin, and vitamin D and the mineral selenium. These nutrients play important roles in energy metabolism, bone health, and immune function. 
  • Fatty fish such as salmon, trout and mackerel are excellent sources of omega 3’s, which play a role in brain health, reducing inflammation and supporting cardiovascular health. 

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

 

 

