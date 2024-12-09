Focus on Fall Veggies
Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. October brings a bounty of
seasonal vegetables that are packed with nutrients.
- Squash, like butternut and acorn squash, are not only delicious but also rich in vitamins A and C, which support your immune system.
- One cup of cooked butternut squash provides over 450% of your daily vitamin A needs—which
supports your vision and skin.
- Don't forget about leafy greens like kale and spinach, which are in season too. They're high in
antioxidants and fiber.
- Try roasting a mix of these veggies with olive oil, garlic, and your favorite herbs for a colorful, nutritious side dish this fall.
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.