Focus on Fall Veggies

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. October brings a bounty of

seasonal vegetables that are packed with nutrients.



Squash, like butternut and acorn squash, are not only delicious but also rich in vitamins A and C, which support your immune system.

One cup of cooked butternut squash provides over 450% of your daily vitamin A needs—which

supports your vision and skin. Don't forget about leafy greens like kale and spinach, which are in season too. They're high in

antioxidants and fiber. Try roasting a mix of these veggies with olive oil, garlic, and your favorite herbs for a colorful, nutritious side dish this fall.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.