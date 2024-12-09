100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Focus on Fall Veggies

Published December 9, 2024 at 3:35 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. October brings a bounty of
seasonal vegetables that are packed with nutrients.

  • Squash, like butternut and acorn squash, are not only delicious but also rich in vitamins A and C, which support your immune system.
  • One cup of cooked butternut squash provides over 450% of your daily vitamin A needs—which
    supports your vision and skin.
  • Don't forget about leafy greens like kale and spinach, which are in season too. They're high in
    antioxidants and fiber.
  • Try roasting a mix of these veggies with olive oil, garlic, and your favorite herbs for a colorful, nutritious side dish this fall.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week