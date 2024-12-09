100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Spice Up Your Fall with Seasonal Herbs

Published December 9, 2024 at 3:46 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Fall is the perfect time to

incorporate seasonal herbs and spices that not only add flavor but also provide health benefits.

  • Herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage are packed with antioxidants that help protect your cells from
    damage.
  • Cinnamon is a fall favorite that has been shown to help stabilize blood sugar levels and add warmth to
    both sweet and savory dishes.
  • Turmeric is another powerful spice with anti-inflammatory properties, great for adding to soups or roasted vegetables.
  • Try incorporating these herbs and spices into your fall meals for a flavorful and healthy boost.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

