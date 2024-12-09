Spice Up Your Fall with Seasonal Herbs

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Fall is the perfect time to

incorporate seasonal herbs and spices that not only add flavor but also provide health benefits.

Herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage are packed with antioxidants that help protect your cells from

damage. Cinnamon is a fall favorite that has been shown to help stabilize blood sugar levels and add warmth to

both sweet and savory dishes. Turmeric is another powerful spice with anti-inflammatory properties, great for adding to soups or roasted vegetables.

Try incorporating these herbs and spices into your fall meals for a flavorful and healthy boost.

