December 6, 2024: Crazy for Cranberries

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

It’s holiday season and fresh cranberries are in stores now. Cranberries are packed with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins A & C. Here are some tips for storing, cooking and pairing.

• Pick firm, plump berries and store in the refrigerator in a sealed bag

• They can also be frozen for later use

• Cranberries are great cooked down in sauces and chutneys, added to savory dishes like grain salads or tossed into baked goods.

• You can also cook cranberries down into syrups for mocktails or jams and jellies.

• Even with a tart flavor, cranberries pair well with a variety of foods like cheeses, nuts, spices, and meats.

• Although fresh cranberries are in stores for a limited time, dried cranberries are available all year long so add some cranberries to your next dish for even more flavor and nutrients.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.