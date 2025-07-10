April 11, 2025 – Sports Nutrition/Active Lifestyles

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Whether you’re hitting the trails , tackling a workout or chasing after your kids, what you eat plays a big

role in how you feel and perform. Nutrition is for everyone and here are some simple tips to help fuel your day.

Carbs are our body’s primary fuel source. Get them from foods like whole-grain pasta, brown rice or sweet potatoes.

Hydration is key, no matter your activity level. Be sure to sip on water throughout your day.

Our muscles need protein to recover and rebuild. Try a variety of sources like grilled chicken, eggs, Greek yogurt, beans or tofu.

Healthy fats are part of a balanced diet including avocados, nuts, and salmon.

Keep snack time simple with quick on-the-go snacks like bananas, trail mix or granola bars.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.