April 4, 2025 – Food Waste

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Earth Day is this month on April 22 nd , a perfect time to be mindful about food waste. Each year

approximately 1/3 of available food goes uneaten. Be mindful by thinking about how you can prevent

food waste with these few tips:

• Plan ahead for meals in order to use everything you purchase. If you aren’t going to use it right

away, freeze it.

• Use leftovers for lunches or get creative and use them in a new dinner.

• Store food in it’s proper place, including fridge, freezer and pantry.

• Know when items are about to expire so you can use them up.

• Donate in-date foods to friends, family or a local food bank if possible.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.