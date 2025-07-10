100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOW IS A CRITICAL TIME TO ACT. The Senate is voting to eliminate Public Media funding.
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

April 4, 2025 – Food Waste

Published July 10, 2025 at 3:04 PM EDT

April 4, 2025 – Food Waste

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Earth Day is this month on April 22 nd , a perfect time to be mindful about food waste. Each year
approximately 1/3 of available food goes uneaten. Be mindful by thinking about how you can prevent
food waste with these few tips:

• Plan ahead for meals in order to use everything you purchase. If you aren’t going to use it right

away, freeze it.

• Use leftovers for lunches or get creative and use them in a new dinner.
• Store food in it’s proper place, including fridge, freezer and pantry.
• Know when items are about to expire so you can use them up.
• Donate in-date foods to friends, family or a local food bank if possible.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week