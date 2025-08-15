July 11, 2025- In Season Now: Pineapple
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
Pineapples are now in peak season. Pineapple is a naturally sweet way to sneak more nutrition into your day. One serving packs a powerful punch of nutrients that support your body from head to toe:
· You will get Vitamin C to support your immune system, Potassium to help regulate blood pressure, Fiber for digestive health and Manganese to support bone strength and metabolism
· When shopping, look for these signs of ripeness:
o Bright green leaves
o A golden, slightly soft shell
o A little give when gently squeezed
o A sweet aroma at the base
o To ripen further, leave it at room temperature for a day or two.
· Check out the July/August HealthyBites magazine for three recipe ideas using pineapples.
For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.