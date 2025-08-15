July 18, 2025- Healthy Road Tripping
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
Are you hitting the road this weekend? There’s no need for summer travel to derail healthy eating:
• Bring a cooler stocked with bottled water, unsweetened drinks and kid-friendly 100% juice boxes, plus easy to manage snacks like string cheese, grapes, baby carrots, low fat yogurt and single-serve cups of hummus and guacamole.
• Skip roadside eateries and gas stations and pack no-cook recipes like a Mediterranean Snack Box or Turkey-Avocado Sandwich Sushi Rolls, found in our July/August HB magazine.
• Make outdoor activities like biking, hiking or swimming a part of the trip.
• And, once you’ve arrived at your destination, remember to relax, renew, rejuvenate and make family memories that will last a lifetime!
For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.