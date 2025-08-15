July 25, 2025- Summer Fruit-Sicles

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Are you looking for a new snack or dessert to make with kids? Try this recipe for Summer Fruit-sicles, a refreshing popsicle recipe made with whole fruits and Greek yogurt.

· In blender, purée 1 chopped peach, 1 cup of frozen mixed berries, ½ cup of orange juice, ¼ cup of Greek yogurt and 2 tbsp of honey on high until smooth.

· Divide the mixture into 6 (3-ounce) ice pop molds; insert sticks into molds and freeze for at least 5 hours or overnight.

· Run molds under warm water for 10 seconds to release fruit-sicles. Makes 6 servings.

· Find this recipe in the July/August HB magazine, or online on our website.

