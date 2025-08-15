July 4, 2025 – 4th of July Food Safety

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

If you’re having a 4th of July picnic, keep these food safety tips in mind when planning your festive fare:

· Keep perishable foods cold by transporting them in an insulated cooler with plenty of ice or frozen gel packs and leave cold foods in the cooler or fridge until ready to serve.

· Once foods are served, be cautious of the “two-hour rule”. Perishable items like deli meats, cheese and salads shouldn’t sit out long. And remember, 40°F to 140°F is the “danger zone.”

· Avoid cross-contamination by using separate containers, utensils, and cutting boards for raw and ready-to-eat foods.

· Use a thermometer when grilling animal proteins. Beef burgers should reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees and chicken breasts should reach 165 degrees. Clean your thermometer after each use.

