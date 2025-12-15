August 22, 2025- Avocado & Egg Toasts

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

We’ve all heard of avocado toast, but how can you make it even more filling?



· Choose a hearty whole grain bread that will hold all your toppings

Find the perfect avocado by looking for dark green to black skins. If avocados are still green let them ripen for a few days.

· Cook one or two eggs to your liking, maybe over easy, sunny side up, scrambled or even hardboiled and sliced.

· Top with any other toppings you enjoy like crumbled or shredded cheese, greens, chopped veggies or a sprinkle of seeds.

· Finish with your favorite seasoning or sauce.

Turn a simple toast into a filling meal with these tips.

