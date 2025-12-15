August 29, 2025- Smoothies
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
Summer is a great time for smoothies and smoothies are a great way to get in extra nutrients. Although smoothies can be anything you enjoy, here’s a few things you can include to create your own recipe.
- · Start with a protein-packed base such as Greek yogurt, milk or soymilk.
- · Add your favorite fruits, whether fresh, frozen or canned. Frozen bananas are a favorite for the creamy texture they add.
- Veggies can also be added for extra vitamins and minerals. Spinach or grated carrots work well.
- Lastly add other mix-ins such as chia seeds, ground flaxseed, almond butter or peanut butter.
- The combinations are endless, so mix and match to find your favorite!
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.