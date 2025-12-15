August 29, 2025- Smoothies

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Summer is a great time for smoothies and smoothies are a great way to get in extra nutrients. Although smoothies can be anything you enjoy, here’s a few things you can include to create your own recipe.



· Start with a protein-packed base such as Greek yogurt, milk or soymilk.

· Add your favorite fruits, whether fresh, frozen or canned. Frozen bananas are a favorite for the creamy texture they add.

Veggies can also be added for extra vitamins and minerals. Spinach or grated carrots work well.

Lastly add other mix-ins such as chia seeds, ground flaxseed, almond butter or peanut butter.

The combinations are endless, so mix and match to find your favorite!



For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



