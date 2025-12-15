100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

September 19, 2025 – Grapes

Published December 15, 2025 at 2:45 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Grapes are in season! Grab a bunch of green, red, or black grapes to reap all of the health benefits they have to offer.

  • Look for grapes that are plump with green, pliable stems
  • The whitish coating you may see on grapes is called bloom. It is a naturally occurring, safe to eat, substance that protects grapes from moisture loss and decay.
  • Store grapes unwashed in the refrigerator to extend shelf life
  • Research has shown that grapes may help improve heart, brain, immune, and gut health and can be a part of a balanced diet for healthy aging.

Grapes have great nutrition! Enjoy them in salads, on charcuterie boards, roasted with veggies, in a yogurt parfait, or on the go in your lunch box.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

