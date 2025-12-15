September 19, 2025 – Grapes

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Grapes are in season! Grab a bunch of green, red, or black grapes to reap all of the health benefits they have to offer.



Look for grapes that are plump with green, pliable stems

The whitish coating you may see on grapes is called bloom. It is a naturally occurring, safe to eat, substance that protects grapes from moisture loss and decay.

Store grapes unwashed in the refrigerator to extend shelf life

Research has shown that grapes may help improve heart, brain, immune, and gut health and can be a part of a balanced diet for healthy aging.

Grapes have great nutrition! Enjoy them in salads, on charcuterie boards, roasted with veggies, in a yogurt parfait, or on the go in your lunch box.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

