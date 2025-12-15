September 19, 2025 – Grapes
Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
Grapes are in season! Grab a bunch of green, red, or black grapes to reap all of the health benefits they have to offer.
- Look for grapes that are plump with green, pliable stems
- The whitish coating you may see on grapes is called bloom. It is a naturally occurring, safe to eat, substance that protects grapes from moisture loss and decay.
- Store grapes unwashed in the refrigerator to extend shelf life
- Research has shown that grapes may help improve heart, brain, immune, and gut health and can be a part of a balanced diet for healthy aging.
Grapes have great nutrition! Enjoy them in salads, on charcuterie boards, roasted with veggies, in a yogurt parfait, or on the go in your lunch box.
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.