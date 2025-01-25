A Complete Unknown, Better Man

Explore the world of pop culture through the lens of two iconic music biopics in this episode of WVIA's Pop Shop podcast! Hosts Allen Austin and Patrick Hamilton, joined by producer Kara Washington, dive into the cinematic portrayals of Bob Dylan and Robbie Williams. With sharp critiques and entertaining insights, they discuss the artistry, historical accuracy, and cultural impact of these films, from Dylan’s enigmatic genius to Williams' unconventional journey. Whether you're a music fan or a film buff, this lively discussion will keep you hooked. Don’t miss this dynamic breakdown of two larger-than-life figures on the silver screen!"

Links referenced by Allen:

PBS Wisconsin - Pete Seeger and Friends

Fresh Air - Terry Gross interviews Pete Seeger