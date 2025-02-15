100 WVIA Way
WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Fantastic Four

Published February 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Get ready, true believers, Pop Shop is diving headfirst into the world of Marvel’s Fantastic Four! The crew break down the brand-new trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first MCU film featuring Marvel’s First Family.

They discuss everything from the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic and casting choices to the Fantastic Four’s rocky history on the big screen. Plus, a deep-dive quiz on the team’s comic book legacy and a lively debate on whether this movie can revive the MCU’s fortunes. Tune in for a fantastic discussion that no Marvel fan should miss!

