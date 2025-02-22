Is Captain America: Brave New World the film that will save the MCU? Or is it just another strike in the franchise’s decline? On this episode, Allan and Patrick break down the latest Captain America installment. They debate its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its attempt at a political thriller vibe, and whether Anthony Mackie’s Cap got the film he truly deserves. Plus, they tackle audience reactions, box office performance, and whether this movie is a home run—or the beginning of the end for the MCU. Tune in for a lively, no-holds-barred discussion!