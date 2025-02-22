100 WVIA Way
WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Captain America: Brave New World

By Allan Austin,
Patrick Hamilton
Published February 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Is Captain America: Brave New World the film that will save the MCU? Or is it just another strike in the franchise’s decline? On this episode, Allan and Patrick break down the latest Captain America installment. They debate its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its attempt at a political thriller vibe, and whether Anthony Mackie’s Cap got the film he truly deserves. Plus, they tackle audience reactions, box office performance, and whether this movie is a home run—or the beginning of the end for the MCU. Tune in for a lively, no-holds-barred discussion!

WVIA Pop Shop
Allan Austin
Patrick Hamilton
