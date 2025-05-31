100 WVIA Way
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Published May 31, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
In this lively and insightful episode of WVIA's Pop Shop, co-hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton—alongside producer Kara Washington—dive deep into the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. From iconic first-timers like Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker to returning nominees like Soundgarden and Cyndi Lauper, the hosts unpack the legacy, controversies, and curious omissions behind this year’s picks. Who got snubbed? Who finally got their due? And does the fan vote even matter?

