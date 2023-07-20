WVIA Radio to Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Free Open House

Pittston, Pa. – WVIA, Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania’s PBS and NPR affiliate, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of WVIA radio with an open house on Saturday, August 12, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will be held at WVIA’s headquarters in Pittston, Pennsylvania. This event is free for attendees. Tours are approximately 45 to 60 minutes long.

The open house will feature tours of the WVIA studios, demonstrations of WVIA’s production facilities, interactive sessions with WVIA staff, refreshments, and giveaways. There will also be a variety of activities for children, including educational and art activities and prizes. Children can participate in a “touch-a-truck” style tour of the WVIA production truck and meet Miss Debbie, the Clubhouse Mom.

In addition to celebrating WVIA radio’s 50th anniversary, the open house will also be a chance for the public to learn more about the station’s history, programming, and community impact. This will only be the second open house in WVIA’s history.

WVIA offers a wide variety of educational and cultural programming, including documentaries, children’s shows, local and national music performances, and news and public affairs programming. Over the past 50 years, WVIA has grown to include radio, television, and live programming, and now includes on-demand streaming services and their own in-house news team. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel.

“We are excited to celebrate our 50th anniversary with the community and our members,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA’s President & CEO. “We want to thank our viewers and supporters for their continued dedication to WVIA. We look forward to many more years of serving the region and providing the public with enriching and entertaining content.”

The WVIA open house is free and open to the public, however, tour spaces are limited so registration is required. For more information or to register for this event, visit the WVIA website. You can also learn more about the history of WVIA here.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.