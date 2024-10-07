WVIA to Present Live Debate for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District on October 22nd

Pittston, PA – WVIA is proud to announce it will produce a live broadcast of the debate for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District on Tuesday, October 22 at 7 PM. This event, taking place at the Burke Auditorium on the campus of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, will feature incumbent Democratic candidate Representative Matt Cartwright and his challenger, Republican candidate Rob Bresnahan, Jr. They will discuss critical issues affecting our region and the nation.

The debate will air live on WVIA-TV and also be simulcast live on WVIA Radio and live streamed at wvia.org.

As the election approaches, this debate provides a crucial platform for both candidates to present their positions on issues including healthcare, the economy, infrastructure, and environmental policy.

The debate will be moderated by veteran journalist Tracey Matisak. The panel will include Borys Krawczeniuk, WVIA News Political Reporter; Lisa Washington, WNEP News Anchor; and Andy Mehalshick, WBRE/WYOU Reporter. It will be streamed live on WVIA’s website and broadcast on WVIA TV and WVIA Radio.

To attend the live debate, register to secure your spot here .

For more information on the candidates, visit the WVIA Voter’s Guide or the websites of Congressman Matt Cartwright and Rob Bresnahan, Jr.

WVIA Radio can be found at 89.9 FM in northeastern PA, 99.3 FM in Allentown, 105.7 FM in Bethlehem, 90.3 FM in Clarks Summit, 100.1 FM (WVBU) in Lewisburg, 89.7 FM (WVYA) in Williamsport, 89.3 FM in south central PA, 88.3 FM in Mainesburg, 91.5 FM (WPAU) in the Pocono Mountains Lake region, 94.9 FM in Pottsville, 97.5 FM in Selinsgrove, 94.3 FM in Stroudsburg/East Stroudsburg, 105.7 FM in Sunbury, and 103.5 FM in Wellsboro. WVIA Radio can also be heard via an online stream at http://www.wvia.org/radio/listen-live/ .

