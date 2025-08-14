New Look, Big Vision: WVIA Begins Public Phase of Capital Campaign in Newly Imagined Headquarters

Pittston, PA – On Wednesday evening, WVIA hosted a historic celebration at its newly renovated headquarters in Pittston, Pennsylvania, proudly marking a major milestone in the station’s history and publicly launching a $10 million Building the Future capital and programming campaign.

The private ribbon-cutting event welcomed early campaign investors, committee members, and special friends of WVIA for an elegant evening of champagne toasts and behind-the-scenes tours of the modernized facility. Guests were among the first to experience the magic of the fully reimagined station, now equipped to serve future generations with public media services in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The celebration also marked the official start of the public phase for WVIA’s Building the Future campaign that will shape the future of WVIA. The campaign, which has operated quietly until now, has already secured strong early support with over $7.26 million raised from private, regional, and state funding toward the $10 million goal. The campaign empowers further innovation and growth in four key areas of service: Education, Journalism, Arts & Culture, and Local Content & Storytelling.

WVIA was awarded a total of $3 million in grants from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) of Pennsylvania for the building revitalization. In addition, WVIA received a $225,000 grant from The Pennsylvania Local Share Account (LSA) program sponsored by Jenkins Township. WVIA is grateful for the unwavering support from Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Marty Flynn and Representative Jim Haddock as well as from the Jenkins Township Board of Supervisors.

"We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for selecting WVIA and to Jenkins Township for sponsoring WVIA as recipients of these grant programs. Through public and private funding collaborations, we are truly building a public media service that will empower this region with unparalleled and trusted media content for generations to come” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President & CEO.

“For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been a trusted voice and vital resource for our region. This renovation reflects not just a physical transformation, but a renewed commitment to serving our community in deeper, more impactful ways,” said McCabe. “Thanks to our generous early investors, we now enter the public phase of this campaign with great momentum and vision for the future.”

The redesigned headquarters is tailored to the evolving demands of modern media and is better equipped to meet the changing needs of our region—offering enhanced studio spaces, flexible production environments, and state-of-the-art technology that will allow WVIA to respond more quickly, creatively, and effectively to the issues, stories, and educational needs that matter most to the communities we serve.

“WVIA is a community gem, a gift from generations that came before us, and our responsibility is to protect and nurture it for the benefit of future generations. Our generous campaign lead investors believe in WVIA’s value and essential services. An investment in this campaign is an investment in our community. We are now excited to invite individuals throughout our region to stand with us by investing in our bright future” said Kate Sickora, Chief Development Officer.

With the public launch now underway, WVIA invites community members, businesses, and philanthropic partners to join in shaping the next chapter of public media services in Pennsylvania. For more information or to donate to the campaign, visit the official website page here.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.