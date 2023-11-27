Destination Unknown

Extras
Lucy examines Agatha Christie’s later life, learning how she became the "Queen of Crime."
Lucy boards the SS Sudan, the paddle steamer that inspired "Death on the Nile."
Lucy examines Agatha Christie’s later life, learning how she became the ‘Queen of Crime'.
Lucy discovers the origins of Agatha's most famous play, "The Mousetrap."
Following the discovery of her abandoned car, the police launch a search for Agatha.
In the wake of her divorce, Agatha takes a trip on the Orient Express.
Lucy investigates Agatha Christie's 1926 disappearance, and how it affected her writing.
Lucy and Jamie discuss "The Mysterious Affair at Styles," and Poirot's unique qualities.
Lucy meets Agatha's great grandson, James Prichard, to discuss Agatha's upbringing.
Lucy Worsley investigates Agatha Christie, and the experiences that shaped her fiction.
