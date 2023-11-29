100 WVIA Way
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen

Unfinished Portrait

Season 1 Episode 3 | 53m 53s

Rich, famous, successful… an enigma hiding in plain sight. Lucy Worsley explores how Agatha Christie found happiness in her second marriage. And she discovers how the author secured her reputation as the ‘Queen of Crime’.

Aired: 12/16/23 | Expires: 01/14/24
Extras
Watch 2:02
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'Death on the Nile'
Lucy boards the SS Sudan, the paddle steamer that inspired "Death on the Nile."
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Episode 3 Preview
Lucy examines Agatha Christie’s later life, learning how she became the "Queen of Crime."
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:51
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'The Mousetrap'
Lucy discovers the origins of Agatha's most famous play, "The Mousetrap."
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:51
Watch 1:52
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Agatha's Disappearance
Following the discovery of her abandoned car, the police launch a search for Agatha.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:52
Watch 53:19
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Destination Unknown
Lucy investigates Agatha Christie's 1926 disappearance, and how it affected her writing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:19
Watch 0:30
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Episode 2 Preview
Lucy investigates Agatha Christie's 1926 disappearance, and how it affected her writing.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:42
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Agatha's Divorce Trip
In the wake of her divorce, Agatha takes a trip on the Orient Express.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:42
Watch 54:09
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Cat Among the Pigeons
Lucy Worsley turns detective to uncover how Agatha Christie developed a talent for murder.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:09
Watch 0:31
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Preview
Lucy Worsley investigates Agatha Christie, and the experiences that shaped her fiction.
Preview: S1 | 0:31
Watch 2:55
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'The Mysterious Affair at Styles'
Lucy and Jamie discuss "The Mysterious Affair at Styles," and Poirot's unique qualities.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:55
