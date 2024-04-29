100 WVIA Way
America ReFramed

Como Vivimos (How We Live)

Season 12 Episode 6

In California’s Central Valley, hundreds of Latinx youth miss months of school annually, because they live with their families in one of the state’s farmworker housing centers. These subsidized apartments require families to move out each winter and relocate at least 50 miles away before being allowed to return in the spring. These cycles of displacement come at a high cost to families’ futures.

Aired: 06/12/24
Major funding for America ReFramed provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Funding provided by the MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Extras
Watch 1:42
America ReFramed
Como Vivimos (How We Live) | Trailer
California farmworker housing rules force seasonal moves, upending Latinx students' education.
Preview: S12 E6 | 1:42
Watch 0:56
America ReFramed
In Search of Bengali Harlem | Growing Up Bengali American
Alaudin Ullah opens up about growing up in Harlem as a Bengali American kid.
Clip: S12 E5 | 0:56
Watch 1:34
America ReFramed
In Search of Bengali Harlem | An Identity in Hip Hop
Alaudin Ullah talks about his love for hip hop and rejecting his roots when he was growing up.
Clip: S12 E5 | 1:34
Watch 0:54
America ReFramed
Hundreds of Thousands | Trailer
A family acts to rectify a systemic wrong after a mentally ill loved one's incarceration.
Preview: S12 E4 | 0:54
Watch 0:30
America ReFramed
Hundreds of Thousands | Preview
A family acts to rectify a systemic wrong after a mentally ill loved one's incarceration.
Preview: S12 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:54
America ReFramed
Hundreds of Thousands | A Call for Change
Stevie Walker-Webb shares his hopes and fears for incarcerated people with mental illness.
Clip: S12 E4 | 0:54
Watch 0:58
America ReFramed
Hundreds of Thousands | Brothers
Two brothers, one on the inside, share their hopes and dreams after incarceration.
Clip: S12 E4 | 0:58
Watch 1:04
America ReFramed
Hundreds of Thousands | Solitary Confinement
For 24 hours, Stevie Walker-Webb is in "solitary confinement" to show its inhumanity.
Clip: S12 E4 | 1:04
Watch 1:08
America ReFramed
What These Walls Won't Hold | Trailer
A filmmaker chronicles his journey beyond walls after being incarcerated at San Quentin.
Preview: S12 E3 | 1:08
Watch 0:30
America ReFramed
What These Walls Won't Hold | Preview
A filmmaker chronicles his journey beyond walls after being incarcerated at San Quentin.
Preview: S12 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:22:25
America ReFramed
In Search of Bengali Harlem
A Harlem playwright unearths the extraordinary pasts of his Bangladeshi immigrant parents.
Episode: S12 E5 | 1:22:25
Watch 20:01
America ReFramed
Hundreds of Thousands
A family acts to rectify a systemic wrong after a mentally ill loved one's incarceration.
Episode: S12 E4 | 20:01
Watch 43:36
America ReFramed
What These Walls Won't Hold
A filmmaker chronicles his journey beyond walls after being incarcerated at San Quentin.
Episode: S12 E3 | 43:36
Watch 1:23:50
America ReFramed
A Woman on the Outside
A story of Kristal Bush's fight against the impact of mass incarceration in Philadelphia.
Episode: S12 E2 | 1:23:50
Watch 55:23
America ReFramed
The Cost of Inheritance
Exploring reparations to illuminate the scope and rationale of this complex debate.
Episode: S12 E1 | 55:23
Watch 12:59
America ReFramed
By Water
A journey into a brother's memories transform into a tool for reconciliation and healing.
Episode: S11 E9 | 12:59
America ReFramed
Town Destroyer
In an era of racial reckoning, a George Washington mural ignites a public art debate.
Episode: S11 E8
Watch 1:30:00
America ReFramed
No Time to Fail
Local election officials work around the clock to secure the vote and uphold US democracy.
Episode: S11 E7 | 1:30:00
Watch 1:26:21
America ReFramed
Running with My Girls
Five female activists run for local office in a grassroots effort to take back their city.
Episode: S11 E6 | 1:26:21
Watch 1:29:39
America ReFramed
From Here
Artists and activists fight to redefine belonging on both sides of the Atlantic.
Episode: S11 E5 | 1:29:39