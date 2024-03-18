100 WVIA Way
Antiques Roadshow

Junk in the Trunk 12

Season 27 Episode 25 | 52m 26s

Catch a trunkful of never-before-seen treasures from ROADSHOW's season 27 tour, like a 1791 Jane Young world map needlework, an Albert Einstein collection and Carlo Giuliano earrings & necklace, ca. 1890. One treasure is up to $120,000!

Aired: 05/14/23 | Expires: 06/12/23
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 4:56
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1962 Marvel ‘Amazing Fantasy’ Spider-Man Comic
Appraisal: 1962 Marvel ‘Amazing Fantasy’ Spider-Man Comic
Clip: S28 E11 | 4:56
Watch 1:22
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Victorian Gold Memorial Watch Fob Seal, ca. 1865
Appraisal: Victorian Gold Memorial Watch Fob Seal, ca. 1865
Clip: S28 E11 | 1:22
Watch 3:58
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1882 ‘The Six-day Race of the Champions’ Poster
Appraisal: 1882 ‘The Six-day Race of the Champions’ Poster
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:58
Watch 3:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Tang Yin Painting Copy, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Tang Yin Painting Copy, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:41
Watch 4:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1840 Autograph Album with Crockett Inscription
Appraisal: Autograph Album with Crockett Inscription, ca. 1840
Clip: S28 E11 | 4:17
Watch 1:47
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Mississippian Granite Discoidal, ca. 1000 - 1500
Appraisal: Mississippian Granite Discoidal, ca. 1000 - 1500
Clip: S28 E11 | 1:47
Watch 2:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1790 Appointment for 1st Supreme Court
Appraisal: 1790 Appointment for 1st Supreme Court
Clip: S28 E11 | 2:41
Watch 4:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Clip: S28 E11 | 4:03
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Steiff Blank Button Mohair Bear, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Steiff Blank Button Mohair Bear, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E11 | 1:03
Watch 3:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:00
