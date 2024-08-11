Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1

Extras
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Visit the “City of Trees” for unbe-leaf-able Boise treasures in this half-hour RECUT.
Wrap up Season 4 of RECUT with a $50,000 appraisal at Idaho Botanical Garden!
In this half-hour RECUT, watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden.
Gem State treasures sparkle in this half-hour RECUT at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Watch wow-worthy Woodside finds in this half-hour RECUT and learn which is up to $44,000!
In this half-hour RECUT episode, golden state treasures shine at Filoli. One is $150,000!
This season's first half-hour of RECUT wows our guests with a $200,000 to $330,000 find!
Watch fascinating Filoli finds in this half-hour RECUT, including one up to $100,000!
Appraisal: Chuck Jones Bugs Bunny Drawing, ca. 1955
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW's Season 28 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals!
Visit Akron, OH for astonishing finds, including one $120,000 to $180,000 treasure!
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Wrap up ROADSHOW's final hour in Raleigh, NC with an appraisal worth up to 120,000!
View ravishing Raleigh finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art. One is up to $100,000!
ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures at the North Carolina Museum of Art!
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Louisiana for fascinating finds. One is appraised at $138,000!
Head to Louisiana’s capital for captivating appraisals, including a find up to $110,000!