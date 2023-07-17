Extras
Two mothers on opposite sides of the law battle to protect and avenge their sons.
Hannah tries to rescue Bianca and finds herself in a deadly standoff with Dubravka.
Hannah and Billy try to protect Christian when they discover Bianca was sent home.
Following the death of her son, Dubravka Mimica confronts Hannah Laing at her home.
Hannah takes justice into her own hands. Hannah and Billy make a breakthrough.
Dubravka’s daughter is sent home and punished. Hannah and Billy uncover the leak.
Hannah and Billy pursue their own investigation while Dubravka is pressured by her nephew.
Hannah interrogates Jovan regarding his involvement with the Mimica family.
Goran has questions for Dubravka Mimica about his father's disappearance.
The cast unpacks the culture of Croatia as a key player in the atmosphere of the show.
The police face an unpleasant surprise. Hannah sets up a showdown.
Hannah and Billy know how the drugs will be smuggled in but they don’t know when or where.
Bianca figures out what has really happened to Stefan and makes a proposal to Christian.
Stefan tells Davor that Christian is talking to the police. Will Christian's story work?
DI Hannah Laing launches an manhunt for Sean Hardacre.