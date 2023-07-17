100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Before We Die

Episode 5

Season 1 Episode 5 | 44m 28s

Hannah and Billy work out how the Mimicas plan to smuggle the cocaine into the UK, but with Christian out of action they have no way of knowing when or where the consignment will be delivered. When another drug dealer confesses to Sean's murder, it looks like the Mimicas will get away with it, until Bianca makes a discovery that turns everything upside down.

Aired: 04/16/22 | Expires: 09/03/23
Funding for Before We Die is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Before We Die
Preview
Two mothers on opposite sides of the law battle to protect and avenge their sons.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 46:38
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hannah and Billy pursue their own investigation while Dubravka is pressured by her nephew.
Episode: S2 E1 | 46:38
Watch 4:25
Before We Die
Hannah Interrogates Jovan
Hannah interrogates Jovan regarding his involvement with the Mimica family.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:25
Watch 1:18
Before We Die
A Missing Father
Goran has questions for Dubravka Mimica about his father's disappearance.
Clip: S2 E1 | 1:18
Watch 46:42
Before We Die
Episode 3
Hannah and Billy try to protect Christian when they discover Bianca was sent home.
Episode: S2 E3 | 46:42
Watch 1:10
Before We Die
Dubravka Mimica Threatens Hannah Laing
Following the death of her son, Dubravka Mimica confronts Hannah Laing at her home.
Clip: S2 E2 | 1:10
Watch 46:24
Before We Die
Episode 4
Hannah takes justice into her own hands. Hannah and Billy make a breakthrough.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:24
Watch 46:09
Before We Die
Episode 2
Dubravka’s daughter is sent home and punished. Hannah and Billy uncover the leak.
Episode: S2 E2 | 46:09
Watch 46:43
Before We Die
Episode 5
Hannah tries to rescue Bianca and finds herself in a deadly standoff with Dubravka.
Episode: S2 E5 | 46:43
Watch 5:51
Before We Die
The Croatians Have Landed
The cast unpacks the culture of Croatia as a key player in the atmosphere of the show.
Clip: S1 E6 | 5:51
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Before We Die Season 2
  • Before We Die Season 1
Watch 46:43
Before We Die
Episode 5
Hannah tries to rescue Bianca and finds herself in a deadly standoff with Dubravka.
Episode: S2 E5 | 46:43
Watch 46:42
Before We Die
Episode 3
Hannah and Billy try to protect Christian when they discover Bianca was sent home.
Episode: S2 E3 | 46:42
Watch 46:24
Before We Die
Episode 4
Hannah takes justice into her own hands. Hannah and Billy make a breakthrough.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:24
Watch 46:09
Before We Die
Episode 2
Dubravka’s daughter is sent home and punished. Hannah and Billy uncover the leak.
Episode: S2 E2 | 46:09
Watch 46:38
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hannah and Billy pursue their own investigation while Dubravka is pressured by her nephew.
Episode: S2 E1 | 46:38
Watch 47:06
Before We Die
Episode 6
The police face an unpleasant surprise. Hannah sets up a showdown.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:06
Watch 46:55
Before We Die
Episode 4
Bianca figures out what has really happened to Stefan and makes a proposal to Christian.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:55
Watch 46:56
Before We Die
Episode 3
Stefan tells Davor that Christian is talking to the police. Will Christian's story work?
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:56
Watch 46:48
Before We Die
Episode 2
Hannah and partner Billy Murdoch investigate the Mimica family.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:48
Watch 47:34
Before We Die
Episode 1
DI Hannah Laing launches an manhunt for Sean Hardacre.
Episode: S1 E1 | 47:34