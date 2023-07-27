100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Before We Die

Episode 2

Season 2 Episode 2 | 58m 34s

As Christian struggles with his past, Hanna contemplates throwing him in at the deep end once again -- as an undercover agent in a dangerous bid to infiltrate The Circle.

Aired: 08/04/21
Extras
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hanna desperately looks for a leak in the police department.
Episode: S2 E1 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 7
With Bjorn missing and Christian slipping out of her hands, Hanna doesn’t know what to do.
Episode: S2 E7 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 8
A fight for survival begins and a fateful choice must be made by Christian.
Episode: S2 E8 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 5
A murder throws the investigation into chaos as The Circle reveals its true power.
Episode: S2 E5 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 4
Christian relentlessly pursues his target.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 3
Hanna keeps Blanka in hiding, away from Christian.
Episode: S2 E3 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 6
With Christian spiraling out control, Hanna and Bjorn are facing danger from two sides.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:34
Watch 0:30
Before We Die
Before We Die Season 2
Police officer Hanna Svensson has her morals tested when her colleague Sven disappears.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 57:58
Before We Die
Episode 6
Hannah and Christian disagree about the best path moving forward.
Episode: S1 E6 | 57:58
Watch 57:57
Before We Die
Episode 10
Hannah gets a text message that changes everything. Blanka faces a difficult choice.
Episode: S1 E10 | 57:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Before We Die Season 2
  • Before We Die
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hanna desperately looks for a leak in the police department.
Episode: S2 E1 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 8
A fight for survival begins and a fateful choice must be made by Christian.
Episode: S2 E8 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 7
With Bjorn missing and Christian slipping out of her hands, Hanna doesn’t know what to do.
Episode: S2 E7 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 6
With Christian spiraling out control, Hanna and Bjorn are facing danger from two sides.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 5
A murder throws the investigation into chaos as The Circle reveals its true power.
Episode: S2 E5 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 4
Christian relentlessly pursues his target.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:34
Watch 58:34
Before We Die
Episode 3
Hanna keeps Blanka in hiding, away from Christian.
Episode: S2 E3 | 58:34
Watch 58:41
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hanna Svensson takes over contact with an infiltrator placed in a criminal organization.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:41
Watch 57:58
Before We Die
Episode 2
Hanna and Bjorn are on the kidnappers' trail. Their attempts to rescue Sven are foiled.
Episode: S1 E2 | 57:58
Watch 57:56
Before We Die
Episode 3
Hanna creates a clandestine group to investigate and reduce risk.
Episode: S1 E3 | 57:56