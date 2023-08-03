Extras
A fight for survival begins and a fateful choice must be made by Christian.
Police officer Hanna Svensson has her morals tested when her colleague Sven disappears.
With Bjorn missing and Christian slipping out of her hands, Hanna doesn’t know what to do.
With Christian spiraling out control, Hanna and Bjorn are facing danger from two sides.
A murder throws the investigation into chaos as The Circle reveals its true power.
Hanna Svensson takes over contact with an infiltrator placed in a criminal organization.
After her colleague goes missing, a detective tries to handle a mysterious informant
Hannah and Christian disagree about the best path moving forward.
Hannah gets a text message that changes everything. Blanka faces a difficult choice.
Blanka makes a terrible discovery.