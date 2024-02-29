100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

Bill Bynum

Season 4 Episode 426 | 27m 18s

Nearly 6 million households do not have checking or saving accounts. Over 50% of those unbanked households are minorities who historically have faced discriminatory banking practices. Dr. Chavis talks to Bill Bynum founder of Hope Credit Union a non-profit financial institution about how to help strengthen the financial health of people in under resourced communities.

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 10/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:47
The Chavis Chronicles
The Godfather of Soul's Daughter
The daughter of singer James Brown, shares insights about her famous father.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:47
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:00
The Chavis Chronicles
Andrew Young
Dr. Chavis sits with civil rights icon, diplomat and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young
Episode: S4 E415 | 26:00
Watch 26:01
The Chavis Chronicles
Sonia Pruitt
Dr. Chavis talks with professor and retired police captain Sonia Y. Wiggins Pruitt.
Episode: S4 E416 | 26:01
Watch 25:48
The Chavis Chronicles
Nicole Elam
Dr. Chavis talks with civic leader and lawyer Nicole Elam.
Episode: S4 E417 | 25:48
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Watch 25:45
The Chavis Chronicles
Monie Love
Dr. Chavis and Hip-Hop MC Monie Love discuss her career and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.
Episode: S4 E413 | 25:45
Watch 27:07
The Chavis Chronicles
Harriett Cole
Dr. Chavis talks with life stylist, author and advice columnist Harriet Cole.
Episode: S4 E418 | 27:07
Watch 25:55
The Chavis Chronicles
Howard Robertson
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Episode: S4 E407 | 25:55
Watch 26:06
The Chavis Chronicles
John Hope Bryant
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Episode: S4 E423 | 26:06
Watch 25:54
The Chavis Chronicles
Richard Dunn and Ashley Myatt
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Episode: S4 E425 | 25:54
Watch 26:50
The Chavis Chronicles
Rawle Anderson Jr., Esq.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Episode: S4 E424 | 26:50
Watch 27:09
The Chavis Chronicles
Milton Jones
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Episode: S4 E421 | 27:09
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
Inga Willis and Craig Spates
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Episode: S4 E422 | 27:29
Watch 27:03
The Chavis Chronicles
Robert Smith
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Episode: S4 E408 | 27:03