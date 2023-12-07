100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

Nicole Elam

Season 4 Episode 417 | 25m 48s

Dr. Chavis interviews the president and CEO of the National Bankers Association Nicole Elam. Elam discusses her upbringing at the NAACP, accomplished career in the financial industry, the impact of redlining, the history of Black-owned banks and why these banks are often the only source for reasonable, fair, and non-predatory lending for African Americans in the U.S.

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 10/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
