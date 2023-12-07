100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

John Hope Bryant

Season 4 Episode 423 | 26m 06s

Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant. Bryant discusses economic empowerment, financial literacy and provides financial tips to build generational wealth.

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 10/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:47
The Chavis Chronicles
The Godfather of Soul's Daughter
The daughter of singer James Brown, shares insights about her famous father.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:47
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:00
The Chavis Chronicles
Andrew Young
Dr. Chavis sits with civil rights icon, diplomat and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young
Episode: S4 E415 | 26:00
Watch 26:01
The Chavis Chronicles
Sonia Pruitt
Dr. Chavis talks with professor and retired police captain Sonia Y. Wiggins Pruitt.
Episode: S4 E416 | 26:01
Watch 25:48
The Chavis Chronicles
Nicole Elam
Dr. Chavis talks with civic leader and lawyer Nicole Elam.
Episode: S4 E417 | 25:48
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Watch 25:45
The Chavis Chronicles
Monie Love
Dr. Chavis and Hip-Hop MC Monie Love discuss her career and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.
Episode: S4 E413 | 25:45
Watch 27:07
The Chavis Chronicles
Harriett Cole
Dr. Chavis talks with life stylist, author and advice columnist Harriet Cole.
Episode: S4 E418 | 27:07
Watch 25:55
The Chavis Chronicles
Howard Robertson
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Episode: S4 E407 | 25:55
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Bill Bynum
Dr. Chavis sits down with Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope Credit Union.
Episode: S4 E426 | 27:18
