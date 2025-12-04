100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Chavis Chronicles

Charles Cantu

Season 6 Episode 603 | 26m 28s

The Chavis Chronicles welcomes Charles Cantu, Founder and CEO of Reset Digital. In an engaging conversation with Dr. Chavis, Cantu shares how his company is transforming the future of advertising through precision media, advanced data, and AI-driven solutions. He discusses building equity in the digital marketplace and creating opportunities for diverse communities.

Aired: 12/20/25 | Expires: 12/06/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:06
The Chavis Chronicles
John Hope Bryant
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Episode: S4 E423 | 26:06
Watch 25:54
The Chavis Chronicles
Richard Dunn and Ashley Myatt
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Episode: S4 E425 | 25:54
Watch 26:50
The Chavis Chronicles
Rawle Anderson Jr., Esq.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Episode: S4 E424 | 26:50
Watch 27:09
The Chavis Chronicles
Milton Jones
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Episode: S4 E421 | 27:09
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
Inga Willis and Craig Spates
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Episode: S4 E422 | 27:29
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Watch 27:03
The Chavis Chronicles
Robert Smith
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Episode: S4 E408 | 27:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 6
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 5
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 4
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 3
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 2
Watch 26:52
The Chavis Chronicles
Darlene McGhee-Whittington
Dr. Chavis welcomes Darlene McGhee-Whittington, 28th President of Jack and Jill.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:52
Watch 26:04
The Chavis Chronicles
April De Simone
April DeSimone joins Dr. Chavis to explore how design can drive equity and social justice.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:04
Watch 27:04
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Charles Asher Small
Dr. Charles Asher Small, Founder of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:04
Watch 27:36
The Chavis Chronicles
Anyango Yarbo-Davenport
Dr. Chavis and acclaimed violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport discuss her artistry and global impact.
Episode: S6 E601 | 27:36
Watch 26:33
The Chavis Chronicles
Dana White – Senior Managing Director Ankura
Dr. Chavis talks to Dana W. White, Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:33
Watch 25:58
The Chavis Chronicles
Terrence Hayes - Press Secretary Department of Veterans Affairs
Dr. Chavis talks to Terrence Hayes, the VA’s Deputy Assistant Secretary, Public Affairs.
Episode: S5 E505 | 25:58
Watch 25:56
The Chavis Chronicles
Janice L. Mathis Esq., NCNW
Dr. Chavis talks to Janice L. Mathis Esq. with the National Council of Negro Women.
Episode: S5 E504 | 25:56
Watch 26:56
The Chavis Chronicles
Gabriel Groisman – Partner, LSN Partners
Dr. Chavis discusses the rise in anti-Semitism with expert attorney Gabriel Groisman.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:56
Watch 26:46
The Chavis Chronicles
American Cancer Society
American Cancer Society doctors review their historic study on Black women and cancer.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 27:16
The Chavis Chronicles
Professor Herb Boyd
Dr. Chavis talks to professor and political activist Herb Boyd.
Episode: S5 E513 | 27:16