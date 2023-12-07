Phylicia Rashad

Extras
The daughter of singer James Brown, shares insights about her famous father.
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Dr. Chavis sits with civil rights icon, diplomat and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young
Dr. Chavis talks with professor and retired police captain Sonia Y. Wiggins Pruitt.
Dr. Chavis talks with civic leader and lawyer Nicole Elam.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Dr. Chavis and Hip-Hop MC Monie Love discuss her career and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.
Dr. Chavis talks with life stylist, author and advice columnist Harriet Cole.
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Dr. Chavis talks with senior advisor to President Joseph Biden Stephen Benjamin.