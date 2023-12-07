100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

Rawle Anderson Jr., Esq.

Season 4 Episode 424 | 26m 50s

Dr. Chavis talks with executive director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation (APA) Rawle Andrews Jr. Andrews discusses his leadership at APA, his strong involvement in the legal community, his pursuit of health equity and commitment to improving the Nation’s mental health.

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 10/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:06
The Chavis Chronicles
John Hope Bryant
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Episode: S4 E423 | 26:06
Watch 25:54
The Chavis Chronicles
Richard Dunn and Ashley Myatt
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Episode: S4 E425 | 25:54
Watch 27:09
The Chavis Chronicles
Milton Jones
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Episode: S4 E421 | 27:09
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
Inga Willis and Craig Spates
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Episode: S4 E422 | 27:29
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Stephen Benjamin
Dr. Chavis talks with senior advisor to President Joseph Biden Stephen Benjamin.
Episode: S4 E419 | 27:18