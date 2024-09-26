100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Chavis Chronicles

Gabriel Groisman – Partner, LSN Partners

Season 5 Episode 502 | 26m 56s

Dr. Chavis talks to Gabriel Groisman, attorney, global government relations expert and a senior advisor to the human rights organization, “Combat Antisemitism Movement” to discuss strategies to fight the global rise in antisemitism.

Aired: 10/03/24 | Expires: 10/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:06
The Chavis Chronicles
John Hope Bryant
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Episode: S4 E423 | 26:06
Watch 25:54
The Chavis Chronicles
Richard Dunn and Ashley Myatt
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Episode: S4 E425 | 25:54
Watch 26:50
The Chavis Chronicles
Rawle Anderson Jr., Esq.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Episode: S4 E424 | 26:50
Watch 27:09
The Chavis Chronicles
Milton Jones
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Episode: S4 E421 | 27:09
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
Inga Willis and Craig Spates
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Episode: S4 E422 | 27:29
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Watch 27:03
The Chavis Chronicles
Robert Smith
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Episode: S4 E408 | 27:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 5
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 4
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 3
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 2
Watch 25:58
The Chavis Chronicles
Terrence Hayes - Press Secretary Department of Veterans Affairs
Dr. Chavis talks to Terrence Hayes, the VA’s Deputy Assistant Secretary, Public Affairs.
Episode: S5 E505 | 25:58
Watch 26:46
The Chavis Chronicles
American Cancer Society
American Cancer Society doctors review their historic study on Black women and cancer.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:33
The Chavis Chronicles
Dana White – Senior Managing Director Ankura
Dr. Chavis talks to Dana W. White, Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:33
Watch 25:56
The Chavis Chronicles
Janice L. Mathis Esq., NCNW
Dr. Chavis talks to Janice L. Mathis Esq. with the National Council of Negro Women.
Episode: S5 E504 | 25:56
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
The Art Born from Covid-19
Berrisford Boothe and Klaire Scarborough on their book about artists during the pandemic.
Episode: S4 E405 | 27:29
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
The Rich Legacy of Black Mayors
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:02
Watch 27:00
The Chavis Chronicles
The Change Maker
Karen Boykin-Towns, NAACP Board of Directors, discusses championing social justice issues.
Episode: S4 E403 | 27:00
Watch 27:08
The Chavis Chronicles
Keys to Home Ownership
Marcia Fudge, Secretary Housing and Urban Development, discusses home ownership.
Episode: S4 E402 | 27:08
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Watch 26:18
The Chavis Chronicles
A Self-Made Billionaire
Dr. Chavis talks to financial guru and billionaire Soohyung Kim about financial success.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:18