The Chavis Chronicles

Monie Love

Season 4 Episode 413 | 25m 45s

Dr. Chavis talks to trailblazing Hip Hop MC Monie Love on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop about her emergence in the industry in the United Kingdom and New York City, her pioneering career and the state of women in Hip Hop today.

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 10/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:47
The Chavis Chronicles
The Godfather of Soul's Daughter
The daughter of singer James Brown, shares insights about her famous father.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:47
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:00
The Chavis Chronicles
Andrew Young
Dr. Chavis sits with civil rights icon, diplomat and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young
Episode: S4 E415 | 26:00
Watch 26:01
The Chavis Chronicles
Sonia Pruitt
Dr. Chavis talks with professor and retired police captain Sonia Y. Wiggins Pruitt.
Episode: S4 E416 | 26:01
Watch 25:48
The Chavis Chronicles
Nicole Elam
Dr. Chavis talks with civic leader and lawyer Nicole Elam.
Episode: S4 E417 | 25:48
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Watch 27:07
The Chavis Chronicles
Harriett Cole
Dr. Chavis talks with life stylist, author and advice columnist Harriet Cole.
Episode: S4 E418 | 27:07
Watch 25:55
The Chavis Chronicles
Howard Robertson
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Episode: S4 E407 | 25:55
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
The Rich Legacy of Black Mayors
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:02
