Monie Love

Extras
The daughter of singer James Brown, shares insights about her famous father.
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Dr. Chavis sits with civil rights icon, diplomat and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young
Dr. Chavis talks with professor and retired police captain Sonia Y. Wiggins Pruitt.
Dr. Chavis talks with civic leader and lawyer Nicole Elam.
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Dr. Chavis talks with life stylist, author and advice columnist Harriet Cole.
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Latest Episodes
